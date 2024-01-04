FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Campus Pointe Fresno is having a “pop-up fair” on Saturday located at The Square at Campus Pointe.

Organizers encourage residents to start the first weekend of the new year by enjoying this “pop-up” event, as there will be vintage apparel, thrift items, boutiques, arts and crafts, collectibles, and pet supplies.

This event will be hosted by Campus Pointe Fresno in collaboration with Ultro Unlimited. It will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to sunset at E Campus Pointe Dr. Fresno, CA 93710.

For more information about this event located near Fresno State, organizers say to contact Eric Colvin through his Instagram page.