FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Ready, set, thrift. The Cen Cal Thrift and Vintage Expo returns to Fresno this weekend.

Cen Cal Thrift and Vintage Expo is described as a celebration of community and culture.

Organizers say they are centered around thrift and vintage clothing and collectibles, as they also feature vendors from the streetwear, sneakers, and arts and crafts communities. Additionally will include a lineup of live DJs and performances to go along with plenty of food options.

Madison Jaralee, who joined the expo as a vendor in 2021, says it is an inviting atmosphere where gurus and vintage fanatics can bond over shared passions.

“A funky celebration of all things vintage!” said Jaralee

Workshop sessions will also be available such as a thrift and vintage panel, what it takes to have entrepreneurship in the business, and learning how to develop a brand and market for thrift and vintage sales.

This event will be on September 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Valdez Hall in Downtown Fresno.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. For more information visit the Cen Cal Thrift website.