FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) The Cen-Cal Thrift and Vintage Expo promises to feature more than 80 vendors offering vintage and collectible clothing and other apparel.

The event is being held on August 27 at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 12:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m.

In addition to clothing, the event will also feature art, music, and other entertainment including break dancing.

Tickets start at $10. Early access to the event costs $30.