SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “It’s just overwhelming,” said Greg Beserra who lost his home in the Creek Fire.

He is just one of hundreds who lost their home to the inferno that was the Creek Fire. Since 2020 Beserra and his wife have been living with family.

Just last week Beserra submitted plans to rebuild his home. He says due to rising costs it will not be the same as it once was.

“It’ll be much smaller but yeah we’re gonna stay here … we found a builder who builds at a reasonable price,” Bessera continued.

The Creek Fire burned close to 390,000 acres destroying more than 750 buildings and homes in Fresno and Madera county.

Three years later the area around Shaver Lake is starting to look like it was before.

Cressmens Gas Station just below Shaver Lake also submitted plans to rebuild last week. For the last several years the gas station has been operating out of a storage unit.

On Sunday the Second Annual Rock to Rebuild concert was held at Huntington Lake to raise money for the Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

District Five Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the entire community has come a long way in the years since.

“I’m always encouraged as I work with groups whether they be Alder Springs or Huntington Lake or different parts of Shaver as families try to rebuild,” said Magsig.