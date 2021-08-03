Three wanted in deadly Visalia shooting arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Visalia were arrested in Bakersfield last week.

The Visalia Police Department said on Wednesday just before midnight, officers were sent to the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue after receiving reports of two men suffering from gunshot wounds. When they arrived, the officers provided assistance to the men, who were subsequently transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

VPD said one of the men died from his injuries and the other is in stable condition. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over and were able to identify the suspects as Derick Patel, Eliazar Guerra and Nina Sanchez, all 23 years old.

The department said detectives and assisting officers were able to track the suspects to Bakersfield and, with the assistance of the Bakersfield California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take the suspects were into custody without incident.