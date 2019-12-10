Three suspects on the run after police say they were shooting at a home

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Three suspects are on the run after police say they were shooting at a home in Fresno on Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m.

An officer patrolling the area near Ventura and C Street reported seeing a group inside a white vehicle shooting at a house. The suspects then fled the scene.

One suspect has since been arrested but the others are still being sought.

“One of the occupants was holding a rifle and the other suspect was holding a handgun,” Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.

No other information was immediately available.

