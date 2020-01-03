1  of  2
Three suspects in Fresno mass shooting case plead not guilty

From left: Billy Xiong, Anthony Montes, and Porge Kue.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three of the suspects in the Fresno mass shooting case pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Anthony Montes, Billy Xiong, and Porge Kue faced the judged on Friday when they gave their pleas.

Their bail was set at $23 million each.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 11.

No other information was immediately available.

