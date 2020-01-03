Three suspects in Fresno mass shooting case plead not guilty

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three of the suspects in the Fresno mass shooting case pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Anthony Montes, Billy Xiong, and Porge Kue faced the judged on Friday when they gave their pleas.

Their bail was set at $23 million each.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 11.

Porge Kue, Billy Xiong and Anthony Montes plead not guilty in their first court appearance for the 17 counts against them regarding the mass shooting. Each one of their bail was set at 23.7 million. They will be back in court on the February 11th. pic.twitter.com/Uzb4EyFt3d — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 3, 2020

RELATED: Charges filed in Fresno mass shooting case

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.