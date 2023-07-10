FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mike Reynolds, a Fresno father who helped pass California’s three strikes law after his daughter was murdered in Tower District back in 1992, passed away Sunday.

Madera District Attorney Sally Moreno says Reynolds was an advocate for victims and their families and that after his 18-year-old daughter kimber was shot and killed during a robbery, he dedicated his life to fighting for longer sentences for repeat offenders in California.

“Mike Reynolds did a good job, he did the leg work, he put that law together and he worked hard to carry it through and get it enacted,” Moreno said.

Reynolds passed away at 79 years old.

Local officials say when his daughter was killed in 1992 he worked hard with law enforcement and legal representatives to come up with the three strikes law.

“He put that together, you know he knocked on all the doors, he talked the judges, he talked to the people about how to structure it and again that’s something we don’t see anymore,” Moreno explained.

His daughter was killed by two men that were repeat offenders who had been recently released from prison.

The three strikes law imposes a sentence of 25 years to life – on a felon who is convicted of a violent or serious offense, and who already has at least two prior convictions that are violent or serious.

“Roughly 25 percent of people serving time in California prisons are prisoners we call strikers that means they’re serving time they would of not been serving if not for the 3 strikes law,” said Legal Law Attorney Mark King.

The three strikes law passed in California in 1994 and in the first year more than 5,000 second and third-strike cases were filed with the courts- there were fewer guilty pleas by defendants and also a significant increase in jury trials.

“Mike loved his daughter very much and he didn’t want anyone else to have to lose a child in those circumstances… Mike’s heart was in the right place,” King explained.

Currently, local DAs say the state is working to dismantle the law’s impacts.

“It’s just a huge travesty what’s happened and even the 3 strikes law that he’s championed… there was a time where felons understood that if they were going to commit their third felony and they had two serious or more violent felonies they were going to be in big trouble and now it’s very hard to keep even the most violent felons in custody for any specific length of time,” Moreno explained.

Voters amended the law in 2012 so that only a serious or violent third strike could trigger the three-strike mandate.

“Three strikes has been almost completely dismantled piece by piece you know, prop 36 took away part of it, they gave judges discretion to strike,” Moreno continued.

But even so, Moreno says Reynolds leaves behind a legacy like no other.

“We work hard within the laws to keep California safe but mike reynolds was an amazing tool for us,” Moreno said.

The three strikes law went on to be adopted by at least 28 other states.