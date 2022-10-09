OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Tulare County are investigating the shooting of three people overnight.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 12600 block of Ira Avenue in Orosi around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say those victims were sent to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives say their investigation is underway and are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 559-733-6218.