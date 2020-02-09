Three people shot in Orange Cove during family gathering, police say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KGPE) — Three people are shot in Orange cove on Saturday night during a family gathering, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to an area on 8th and Adams Avenue at 8:07 p.m of shots fired at a home.

Authorities say that when they arrived two men had been shot and later found out a woman had also been shot.

One man was airlifted to a nearby hospital while the other two victims were treated at the scene and later released, according to authorities.

“This is actually the first incident that we’re responding to in several months of this type of issue. But I can tell the people of Orange Cove have to be cognizant and aware of their surroundings and make sure where they’re at all times,” Lt. Javier Pena with Orange Cove Police Department said.

Lt. Pena says there was a big event going on in the city, decreasing the response time to the incident.

Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing dark clothing and holding a rifle in the street.

