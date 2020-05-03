Three patients extricated out of vehicles after crash in Fowler

Courtesy of Fresno County Cal Fire

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people had to be extricated out of their vehicles Sunday afternoon after a traffic collision in Fowler, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. in the area of Golden State Boulevard and Manning Avenue with multiple vehicles pinned in.

Crews reported that the three people extricated suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

