Three killed, one arrested in suspected drunken driving crash in Bakersfield

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people died in a head-on crash on Weedpatch Highway Friday morning and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived people were trapped inside the vehicle and bystanders were attempting to get them out, according to CHP.

The crash occurred when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, crossed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla, according to CHP. Two passengers in Luqueleyson’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the Corolla, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Luqueleyson suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, officers said. She has been placed under arrest.

Bakersfield Area: State Route 184 at Smith Road CLOSED just south of 58, due to traffic collision blocking both lanes. Traffic is being detoured. No ETO pic.twitter.com/I748xv3z6j — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 26, 2021

The accident blocked both northbound and southbound lanes for about three hours, but the road has since been reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.