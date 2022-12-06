LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say.

After receiving those details, West Hills College sent out an emergency alert to students and staff stating the college was on lockdown and not to open the doors to anyone.

Officers canvassed the campus for the alleged suspect, but there was no unusual activity, and could not identify a threat.

Officers say the subject who made the threat was not on campus or even within the city limits of Lemoore.

There was also no weapon or threat to anyone on campus.

West Hills College canceled all classes for the rest of the day, classes will resume tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Lemoore Police encourages the community to report any suspicious behavior or concerns. If it is

of immediate concern, call 911. For non-emergencies, call (559) 924-5333.