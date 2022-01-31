Thousands worth of stolen lumber recovered in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers made an arrest and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen lumber in Madera, according to police.

On Saturday, officers from the Madera Police Department received a report of lumber being stolen from a residential construction site. Officers say approximately $2,000 worth of lumber was taken from the site.

After locating surveillance video from the site, investigators say they were able to identify the vehicles involved in the theft.

Investigators later located the involved vehicles parked in the area of Cutting Street and Lincoln Avenue in Madera. Officers were able to recover the stolen lumber after serving a search warrant. Police say they arrested Fabian Leon for charges related