Thousands worth of stolen lumber recovered in Madera

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the Madera Police Department

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers made an arrest and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen lumber in Madera, according to police.

On Saturday, officers from the Madera Police Department received a report of lumber being stolen from a residential construction site. Officers say approximately $2,000 worth of lumber was taken from the site.

After locating surveillance video from the site, investigators say they were able to identify the vehicles involved in the theft.

Investigators later located the involved vehicles parked in the area of Cutting Street and Lincoln Avenue in Madera. Officers were able to recover the stolen lumber after serving a search warrant. Police say they arrested Fabian Leon for charges related

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm