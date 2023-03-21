FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The anticipated wet weather arriving in the Central Valley has the potential to “park” over the Central Valley, producing strong winds, rain, and even thunderstorms that could cause power outages, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

PG&E officials say they are expecting further impacts Tuesday afternoon in the Central Valley, and storm conditions are expected to remain until midnight in some areas.

The Fresno division of PG&E detailed at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that approximately 10,053 customers are without power. That division includes all of Fresno County, most of Kings County, and portions of Tulare County.

The Yosemite division has 7,581 customers without power. That division includes Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Merced, Mariposa, and Madera counties.

