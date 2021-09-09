Thousands without power near Coarsegold, may not be restored by tomorrow morning

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting multiple power outages affecting customers in and around Coarsegold.

1,061 customers are without power in Coarsegold. 1,131 customers without power between Reymon and Fresno Crossing. 1,475 customers are without power in Yosemite Lake.

The status of the outages can be found here.

The outage was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday night, with an estimated restoration time of 2:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Utility crews are on their way to address the outage, as they investigate its cause.

