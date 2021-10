FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thousands of customers are without power in Fresno, according to an update from PG&E on Friday morning.

Outages were reported just before 6:00 a.m. and have left a total of 4,831 customers without power.

PG&E says preliminary reports indicate the outages were caused by the weather and that power should be restored around 10:00 a.m.

Updates on power outages can be found on the PG&E website here.