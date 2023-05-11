MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been about five months since financial issues forced the closure of Madera Community Hospital, leaving thousands of Madera County residents without a healthcare provider, and the impacts are becoming clear.

Two community-based organizations: The Jakara Movement which serves the Punjabi Sikh communities, and CBDIO (Centro Binacional Para Al Desarrollo Indigena Oaxaqueno) which serves the valley’s indigenous farmworkers, surveyed over 300 Madera County residents about the closure.

The results showed 95% were directly impacted.

“People have to travel to Fresno or Clovis or even Merced to get their medical treatment done and the travel time is way longer than before,” says Naindeep Singh with the Jakara Movement.

The impacts included longer travel times, a lack of a local emergency department, and a lack of preventive care and testing like x-rays, and mammograms.

“If I need an x-ray of a patient who has fallen down or something, I don’t even have an x-ray in this town after 5:00 p.m. There’s nothing available on the weekend,” says internal medicine specialist Dr. Mohammad Ashraf.

Dr. Ashraf has served the Madera community for 42 years. He says many of his colleagues are gone.

“160,000 people without any medical help at this time. Most of the doctors have already left this town. We have no ob-gyn at this time,” Dr. Ashraf says.

There’s hope Assembly Bill 112 in Sacramento will help to reopen Madera Community. The bill would create a “distressed hospital loan program” for struggling hospitals that have closed or are at risk of closing. The bill is on the governor’s desk awaiting a decision.

In the meantime, those impacted in Madera are making a plea for help.

“We need to force the government, force the authorities to help us open this hospital,” says Dr. Ashraf.

The clock is ticking for Madera Community as funding must be secured for its re-opening before its license expires at the end of the month.