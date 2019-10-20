Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Thousands walk, run in the valley to support better heart health

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thousands showed up to take a stand for better heart health.

The American Heart Association had the annual Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk in Tesoro Viejo Saturday.

More than 2,000 walked two miles, and about a hundred ran a 5K all to raise money to fund research and education for heart disease and strokes.

“For future technologies and different things to help prevent and treat heart disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke,” says Kim Bordagaray, executive director of the American Heart Association.

The AHA plans to host the event in Tesoro Viejo for the next five years.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com