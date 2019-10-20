Thousands walk, run in the valley to support better heart health

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Thousands showed up to take a stand for better heart health.

The American Heart Association had the annual Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk in Tesoro Viejo Saturday.

More than 2,000 walked two miles, and about a hundred ran a 5K all to raise money to fund research and education for heart disease and strokes.

“For future technologies and different things to help prevent and treat heart disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke,” says Kim Bordagaray, executive director of the American Heart Association.

The AHA plans to host the event in Tesoro Viejo for the next five years.

