Thousands traveling for Thanksgiving weekend, weather could impact your plans

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It’s a very busy travel day as the holiday season shifts into full gear.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to be out on the road, while many others are traveling by air.

The weather may impact those traveling, depending on where you’re going, roads could close and flights and trains can get delayed.

So officials say it’s always important to have an alternative route and check your airlines and schedules before you head out.

Whether you’re traveling by bus, train or air, the terminals are bound to be busy.

“Um, sometimes it can be a headache but it’s worth it to see family and have a good time with them,” says Jared Person, who’s traveling with his wife for the holidays.

Wednesday is the second busiest travel day by air nationwide of the Thanksgiving season, according to reports.

The other is Sunday because that’s when people are traveling back home.

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport says their peak travel times are usually in the mornings and late evenings.

They say the weather can sometimes play a big factor during the fall-winter months.

“We do encourage travelers to check with their airlines before they leave homes just to make sure their flights are on time and that weather or any other travel-related issues aren’t going to happen,” says Vikkie Calderon with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Others traveling by train need to check the schedule as well. Here in Fresno, there were signs posted of possible delays.

But Alma Parker is not worried, in fact, she loves traveling by train.”Just sit back and relax and leave the driving to them,” says Parker, who’s traveling to see her family in Los Angeles.

Of course, the roads are expected to be busy as well. For those traveling by car, be careful because the first rain of the season has made the roads slick.

“We anticipate weather throughout the weekend, especially here in the valley but I know the grapevines already getting some snow, just all over, I know if you’re heading over to Tahoe they’re getting some snow as well, we had chain patrol this morning up at Shaver Lake, Yosemite so be ready for anything really,” says Axel Reyes with California Highway Patrol.

CHP says to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. They say to slow down when you’re driving and wear seat belts.

