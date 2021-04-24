Hundreds of volunteers clean up nearly 10,000 pounds of trash during Beautify Fresno event

Nearly 10,000 pounds of trash was cleaned up during Saturday’s Beautify Fresno event.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning planting trees and cleaning up garbage around the city during Beautify Fresno’s ‘Great American Cleanup’ event.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1,191 volunteers cleaned up nearly 10,000 pounds of trash throughout 10 different sections of Fresno.

During the event, volunteers focused on cleaning up areas including downtown Fresno, the Tower District, the San Joaquin River, the industrial area near Fresno Yosemite International Airport, and the Lions Skate Park.

Volunteers painted over graffiti during Saturday’s cleanup event in Fresno. (Photo: City of Fresno)

Trash was picked up throughout neighborhoods near Saint Rest Baptist Church, Roosevelt High School, and Fort Miller Middle School.

Volunteers also cleaned up Shaw Avenue between Golden State Parkway and West Avenue, and parking lots near Kings Canyon and Clovis avenues.

In addition to the trash cleanup, volunteers planted 150 trees at Green Valley Recycling near Highway 99 and the North Avenue exit.

Mayor Jerry Dyer helps plant a tree during Saturday’s Great American Cleanup event in Fresno. (Photo: City of Fresno)

Finally, volunteers painted over graffiti along a wall at the bottom of the embankment near McKinley Avenue and Highway 168.

After the cleaning wrapped up, Beautify Fresno invited volunteers to a celebration held in the parking lot across the street from Chukchansi Park.

The celebration included food trucks, music, activities, and closing remarks about the cleanup from Mayor Jerry Dyer.