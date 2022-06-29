MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around 2,000 gallons of paint will be given away for free in Merced once a month as part of an effort by paint-recycling group PaintCare.

The next event is set to take place on July 16. It follows a previous event earlier this month when over 2,000 gallons of free paint was given to those who turned up. The product comes from donations of leftover paint dropped off at the drop-off sites across the state.

Organizers say the paint-recycling program is a means of ensuring leftover supplies stay out of the waste stream and the environment.

The free paint giveaway will take place on July 16 at the ACTenviro Transfer station at 265 Riggs Avenue in Merced. Attendees will be able to browse and choose from up to 25 gallons of paint from partially filled containers. Paint can also be dropped off at the same time.

Participants are asked to register ahead of the event; more information can be found on PaintCare’s website here.