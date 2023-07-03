FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of dollars in fireworks were stolen from a local church just a day before the 4th of July holiday and the money raised usually goes to fund their youth camp.

“Noticed that the storage container was ajar, I thought oh no,” said Assistant Pastor Joel Rockey.

Rockey says he pulled into work at the firework stand, around 7 a.m. Monday and immediately noticed something was wrong.

“I was driving down Palm and got there and realized thankfully not everything was stolen but there was a lot of product that was stolen,” he said.

Rockey says there was also damage to the fence and at least $5,000 worth of fireworks were taken out of the storage container.

“We had it really secure with the nice lock but somehow they got in there,” he added.

They quickly contacted the company that helps them with the fireworks and they have already gotten a batch of new products to make the money they lost back.

“The biggest sale days are the 3rd and the 4th so we’re going to take some extra security measures, there will be somebody here guarding this 24 hours this evening to make sure we don’t lose any more product,” said Rockey.

He says every year they try to raise money to put towards youth camp for next year so kids do not have to pay full price.

“We’re able to sponsor kids that that would otherwise not be able to go to Christian camp so that’s what we use it for,” he said.

He says it could have been much worse and hopes they raise enough money Monday and Tuesday, the 4th.

“We’re not going to let the bad guys win so to speak, we believe that God is in control and God is going to help us be able to sell and recoup that cost,” said Rockey.

The church is accepting donations if people want to help but they will be open all day tomorrow if anyone wants to stop by.