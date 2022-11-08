FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E.

As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website.

As the power outage continues, officials with the Clovis Community College announced that classes have been canceled for the rest of the night at the main campus and Herndon Avenue campus.

The power outage was first reported around 4:15 p.m. and there is currently no estimated time on when it will be restored.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated by crews.

This marks the second major power outage of the day in Fresno County, with power being knocked out around 12:30 p.m. for 2,000 customers in Downtown Fresno.

Officials with PG&E said that the power outage was caused by a squirrel that got caught in a piece of equipment.