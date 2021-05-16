Thousands left without power after car crashes into pole in Clovis, PG&E says

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car crash has left thousands of homes without power on Sunday morning, according to PG&E.

The company reported on its website that over 4,000 customers are without power after a car crashed into a pole near Bullard and De Wolf avenues.

The PG&E outage map shows two power outages in the area of Bullard and De Wolf avenues that were caused by a car crash.

The Clovis Police Department says that the crash caused power lines to fall and spark a small grass fire in the area.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area or expect delays as firefighters work to put out the flames.

PG&E currently expects to have the power back on by 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to its website.