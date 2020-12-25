Thousands in Fresno receive meals and gifts outside of Poverello House

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thousands of Fresno residents lined up in front of the Poverello House for the annual Christmas Breakfast and Toy Giveaway.

Santa handed out around 7,000 gifts to the girls and boys in need. Volunteers also served around 2,000 meals throughout the day.

“We had a snow machine out here, a bunch of inflatables, Christmas music, we did everything we could to get a smile on a child’s face, who this year, maybe didn’t have many opportunities to smile,” said Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, families waited in a long line.

“When you see a dad or a mom that this is their only way that they can provide a Christmas for their family, that is very sad,” said Darrah.

Darrah said throughout the pandemic more and more people are showing up at the non-profit asking for help.

“I think the need in our community is deep and I think it impacts our children,” said Darrah.

The non-profit had to overcome many obstacles for the event like finding enough masks, gifts, and heaters to meet COVID-19 protocols.

In the end, no one walked away empty-handed. Volunteers reminding people that hard times don’t last forever.

“I would say stay hopeful,” said volunteer McKenna Gilman. “Remember that the things we are going through don’t define us. Heck, they don’t have to define our year. We have to keep our eyes above and remember the blessings that we have and do our best to continue to bless the people around us.”

The non-profit is still down thousands of dollars in donations and needs winter donations like coats and blankets. Staff will also host a Christmas dinner.

