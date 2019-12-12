ONLINE ONLY: Thousands have seen him play; police officer says the piano helps him on the streets

LEMOORE, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Almost 10,000 have seen Lemoore Police Officer Chase Ellsworth playing the piano after a video of him was posted online.

“Honestly, I was really surprised. I was just kind of having fun, I wasn’t expecting it to kind of get to where it’s at,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth has been playing the piano for 19 years – and it shows. He said it’s important for people to see him play because it shows that police officers are people too.

“We’re members of the community that we police, so we’re just people. Yeah, we have a responsibility to protect and serve, but at the end of the day, we’re all just people, and I think this shows that. We all have our talents and what we like to do even though we’re also police,” Ellsworth said.

His mom Jennifer Ellsworth said since the second grade, officer Ellsworth knew he wanted to be a police officer. If there was ever anyone around being bullied, she said he was there.

“That’s what he was meant to do, to help other people and that’s his favorite part of it is helping other people, it’s really heartwarming to watch him,” Jennifer said.

Officer Ellsworth even gave our digital reporter Jocelyn Moran a quick piano lesson so they could play a duet.

He said there’s a correlation between the discipline it takes to play it and the discipline it takes to be an officer.

“It takes a lot of discipline to keep it up for that many years, and that’s definitely the kind of same discipline you have to have as a police officer, in the academy and then out on the streets as well.”

