FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The City of Fresno is encouraging residents to share their thoughts and opinions in the South-Central Fresno AB617 Community Truck Reroute Study.

The City of Fresno launched the study in partnership with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The City of Fresno officials say with community participation, the City strives to identify and evaluate effective strategies to improve the quality and safety of communities impacted by freight trucks in the AB617 project area while maintaining the transportation of goods and materials.

They encourage anyone who lives or works in South-Central Fresno to take the survey and share their thoughts. The deadline to take the survey is Dec. 16, and those who take it will enter in a free drawing to win one of four $50 gift cards.

Take the survey by clicking here.