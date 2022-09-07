Thomas Truck Tour chugging its way to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine now has a unique mobile-pop up experience that is touring the country and is coming to Fresno.

The Thomas Truck Tour is rolling into town on Saturday, September 10 with exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise as part of its tour. The bright blue Thomas Truck will be parked at Fashion Fair Mall in the Outdoor Village near Michael Kors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The truck will offer a variety of collectible Thomas & Friends MINIS and other merchandise like a Thomas Truck t-shirt, 16oz water bottle, patch set, backpack charm, Thomas & Percy plush, a neckerchief, a metal lunch tin, keychains, and an engineer hat. The items will be available for purchase by credit card ranging in price from $12-$50.

Along with the merch, there will be multiple shareable photo moments. All purchases will come with a Thomas Truck postcard and sticker pack and all purchases over $40 will come with a reusable drawstring tote.

For over 75 years, the Thomas & Friends brand has continued to delight fans of all ages with its message of friendship and teamwork through an array of characters for preschoolers.

For additional information visit their Facebook page.