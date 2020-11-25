Thomas Cavallero named new Merced police chief

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Merced announced Tuesday that Tom Cavallero will be the new police chief.

“I am flattered to be Chief,” Cavallero said. “I am pleased to accept and honored to lead
the unselfish and service-oriented men and women of this Department.”

Cavallero is the former Merced County Sheriff. He served that office for 35
years after first joining as a deputy. He became Sheriff-Coroner in 2013.

He will officially begin his role as police chief on Monday.

