YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park’s Big Oak Flat Road has been closed until at least mid-June after a large crack along the roadway appeared, according to Yosemite National Park officials.

The road is closed from just inside the park boundary to Merced Grove as the Federal Highway Administration conducts repairs.

The road has a crack that stretches about 200 feet long and is up to four feet deep, according to authorities. The road surface has already moved two to three inches vertically and horizontally and is continuing to move.

The embankment below the road is said to have moved as much as 15 feet downslope with significant water flow through it. Traveling on the road could lead to additional road failure.

Rangers say visitors entering Yosentmite from Highway 120 from the west can reach Hodgdon Meadow and Hetch Hetchy, but not other areas of the park (including Yosemite Valley).

From Yosemite Valley, rangers advise visitors can drive up Big Oak Flat Road to reach Tuolomne and Merced Groves of Giant Sequoias.