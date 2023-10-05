FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the biggest WWE Legends is making a stop in Fresno soon.

Officials say Mick Foley will be at a private signing/meet and greet event on Saturday, October 7. The event will take place at ChunkoPop from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers say there are four packages available starting at $60. The packages will be limited, to a first come first serve basis and once they are sold out, organizers say these will be gone.

The event will also feature Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind.

For more information, you’re asked to reach out through Instagram, Facebook or email support@chunkopopfresno.com.com