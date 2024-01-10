MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Deputies say they are looking for Crystal Blackburn in the Mariposa area. Officials say Blackburn was last seen in the area of Mount Bullion walking away from her residence on December 29th, 2023 at around 7:00 p.m.

39-year-old Crystal Blackburn

Officials describe Blackburn as a white female adult with red hair, and blue eyes, weighing approximately 160 lbs, and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots. Crystal’s whereabouts are unknown and there is an active missing persons case.

If Crystal is contacted or you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Deputy Arocha with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 966-3615