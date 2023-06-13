VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia will open its first fully Inclusive Play Park, and they will hold a meeting on June 20 in the afternoon to gather public opinions and suggestions regarding the park.

“After being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Visalia has restarted the design process for the city’s first adaptive and inclusive park, the Bridging Horizons Play Park,” said Kelli Kincaid, Parks & Recreation Director. “We ask our community to join us and give us their thoughts and suggestions as we kick off this new chapter in the process.”

The City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department officials say that the park is going to be a space carefully designed to promote play among children of different abilities, ages, and communities.

“Inclusive play parks are developed and built to be developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities,” said Kincaid. “An inclusive playground takes away the barriers to exclusion, both physical and social, providing a fun and immersive experience for all.”

The meeting will be held on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. and will include light refreshments, details on the history of the project, future plans, and a discussion moment so the public can share their opinions.

According to officials, the meeting will be both in-person and virtually. To attend in person, attendees can go to Imagine U Children’s Museum Party Room at 210 N. Tipton Street; however, the Museum exhibits will be closed.

To attend virtually, they can access the Zoom meeting by clicking here.