This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland on Fulton Street.

The parade will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The festive event will feature floats and performances in a joyful procession of lights, music, and holiday cheer. Following the parade, there will be Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, arts and crafts and more!

Event details can be found here.