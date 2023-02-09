FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno.

The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010.

The resolution passed unanimously by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors describes the value of marriage as “the foundation of healthy families, healthy children, and a healthy community” – adding that the “best environment in which children flourish is being raised by two parents in a healthy marriage.”

National Marriage Week is set to finish on Valentine’s Day, February 14.