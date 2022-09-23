VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A roadway running through Visalia will be undergoing a major transformation.

On Wednesday, officials with the City of Visalia announced that they had been awarded a $4 million grant for improvements to transportation infrastructure.

The grant will be going toward the city’s Riggin Widening Project, which has been scheduled for construction in the summer of 2024. Before the project can begin, utility poles will have to be removed from the roadway, which could take over a year.

The project will widen Riggin Avenue from an undivided two-lane roadway to a 4-lane divided roadway between Kelsey and Shirk streets.

The improvements aim to bring more jobs to the area and boost business development.

Other improvements on Riggin Avenue will include landscaping medians, adding curbs and gutters, storm drains, and sewer infrastructure. Sidewalks and bicycling facilities will also be built along Riggin Avenue.

The project will also add traffic lights at the intersection of Shirk Street and Riggin Avenue intersection.