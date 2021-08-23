This Visalia man was convicted of 64 counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was found guilty of child molestation in Tulare County Superior Court Friday.

A jury found Armando Kassaz, 64 of Visalia, guilty of child molestation. Kasaaz was convicted of 64 felony counts of “lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.”

The jury found that Kassaz had “substantial sexual conduct with the victim in each count.”

According to a news release from the office of Tim Ward, Tulare County District Attorney, the crimes were committed against three minors between 1995 and 2002.

Kassaz faces up to 960 years to life in state prison and will face sentencing on Oct. 1.