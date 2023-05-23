VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A series of improvements will be coming to the nursing program at the College of Sequoias in Visalia after changes were approved by the Board of Registered Nurses, including doubling the number of people being accepted into the program.

According to the College of the Sequoias, students enrolled in the nursing program will benefit from a curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

“Each semester the College of the Sequoias Registered Nursing Program receives 400 applications, and prior to the Board of Registered Nurses announcement on May 17, the program has only been able to accept about 10% of the applicants,” said Belen Kersten, Director of Nursing. “The College Of the Sequoias Registered Nurse Program will now be able to accept double the number of applicants, 80 students instead of 40 students each semester. This will also increase the probability of local students having access to an affordable Registered Nurse program.”

College officials add that students will receive training in critical thinking, ethical considerations, and advanced clinical skills and that the program will contribute to the development of nurses that meet the healthcare needs of the community.

The process for approval began in January 2023 with a formal letter, and then the Educational Licensing Committee reviewed and approved the request in April 2023, with the Board of Registered Nurses finalizing the approval on Wednesday. The decision would meet the demands of the nursing industry.

Prospective students interested in joining the RN program at College of the Sequoias can find more information on the college’s website at cos.edu/nursing or by contacting the Nursing & Allied Health Office at 559-730-3728.