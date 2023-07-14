VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samples of West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus were found in several locations including Exeter, says the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District Friday.

Following the first detection of the St. Louis virus in Visalia, the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Friday they found 7 samples of West Nile Virus in Exeter.

Officials say they also found 49 samples from 38 locations spread throughout Visalia, 3 samples in central and southeast Dinuba, and 4 samples from 3 locations in Farmersville.

The Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District reminds residents from these areas that West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis Virus are transmitted to people and animals trough the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected once they feed on infected birds.

They say most people will not have symptoms, but others can develop fever, headache, and body aches. Some cases require hospitalization and, in rare cases, death occurs.

Officials encourage anyone experiencing those symptoms to see medical care immediately.