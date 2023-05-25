TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Nile Virus activity has been recently detected in Tulare County, according to an announcement by the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency on Thursday.

The virus can be transmitted through mosquito bites, officials say.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no vaccine or medication to treat the West Nile Virus yet.

“Due to this increased activity, we strongly encourage residents to use safeguards to reduce their risk of contracting both West Nile Virus (WNV) and St Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) through mosquito bites,” said Dr. Thomas Overton, Tulare County Deputy Public Health Officer.

One out of five infected people will develop fever and other symptoms from two to ten days after being infected, and most people with the virus might not have any symptoms, with severe cases of the virus affecting the central nervous system and resulting in death or long-term disability, officials say.

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency advised that residents should be on the lookout for potential mosquito breeding grounds around their homes, which could include abandoned houses with swimming pools because of their standing water.

Some of the precautions that the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency suggests are:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as DEET. Always follow label instructions carefully.

Dress in long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Drain standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

Repair or replace door and window screens that have tears or holes.

Officials say that another virus that might affect the same way is the St. Louis Encephalitis Virus, which comes from the same family as the West Nile Virus, but in this case, people with symptoms will develop them from five to 15 days after being infected.

The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency encourages residents to contact their local mosquito abatement district on suspicion of a possible breeding area for mosquitoes.

Delta Vector Control (Mosquito Abatement District) – Covering the northern portion of Tulare County. Contact the Visalia Office at (559) 732-8606 or visit online at: http://www.deltavcd.com/

Tulare Mosquito Abatement District – Covering the western portion of Tulare County. Contact the Tulare Office at (559) 686-6628 or visit online at: https://www.tularemosquito.com/

Delano Mosquito Abatement District – Covering the southern portion of Tulare County. Contact the Delano Office at (661) 725-3114 or visit online at: https://delanomosquito.com/

Officials stated that horses can also get infected with the West Nile Virus, but there is a vaccine for them. For more information, click here.