FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Donut Run, which will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley, is coming to Woodward Park.

Organizers say this is a fun donut-themed 5k Run and Walk at Woodward Park. Not only will runners be treated to donuts after the race but will also earn their very own custom Donut Medal.

Organizers say the Fresno Donut Run will donate a portion of the event proceeds to the benefit of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley.

The Fresno Donut Run packet pick-up will be on Saturday at Fleet Feet Sports Fresno. The event will take place on Sunday at 8 a.m. at Woodward Park in the Mountain View Shelter.

For more information or to register for the Fresno Donut Run visit their website.