TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 dogs with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a generous gift from a store manager of a Lowes store in Tulare Tuesday, deputies say.
Deputies received eight new K9s who were in need of kennels.
According to a social media post by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Mancia, a Tulare Lowe’s Store Manager, provided new kennels for each of the dogs.
He also provided some materials for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office pups.
Deputies say they really appreciate the support, and the store received a picture of deputies with their K9s as a thank-you for the support.