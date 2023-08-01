This store manager in Tulare gave kennels to K9’s dogs

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 dogs with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a generous gift from a store manager of a Lowes store in Tulare Tuesday, deputies say.

Deputies received eight new K9s who were in need of kennels.

According to a social media post by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Mancia, a Tulare Lowe’s Store Manager, provided new kennels for each of the dogs.

He also provided some materials for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office pups.

Photo Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say they really appreciate the support, and the store received a picture of deputies with their K9s as a thank-you for the support.