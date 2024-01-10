FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of potholes? The City of Fresno announced Wednesday a solution that would tackle this road hassle.

Mayor Jerry Dyer set forth the creation and implementation of a dedicated pothole repair crew within Fresno’s Public Works Department. The purpose of this crew is to provide a solution to roads and pavements that can last for decades.

This five-member crew will tend to potholes and localized pavement failures using two strategies— cold or hot mix asphalt. The difference between the two mixes is that the hot mix will provide a more durable solution for greater damage on roads.

The City of Fresno says they maintain more than 1,850 miles of roads.

“In 2023, drivers reported 6,400 potholes on Fresno’s roads. The safety of our drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists matters too much,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Officials state an allocation of $1,765,100 was made in the FY24 City of Fresno Budget to fund the crew and equipment.

“Fixing potholes will ensure we fulfill our promise to rebuild Fresno,” said Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Residents can report potholes by calling 311 or using the FresGO app.