FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After over five decades, the Sierra Nut House management team announced on Monday they will be closing one of their stores in Fresno.

On Monday, officials with the Sierra Nut House made a social media post stating they will be closing the store located at 3034 East Sierra Avenue.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce our last day open for business at the Sierra & Chestnut location will be Friday, January 19th. Management at Sierra Nut House.

In the post, and in a sign that can be seen at the door of the Sierra Avenue location, officials thank their customers for their support and say the store located around the area of Blackstone and Nees will remain open.

This is not the end of the story for Sierra Nut House just the closing of a Chapter. We can’t thank you enough for your support throughout the years. It has been a great pleasure to serve our community from our Farm location for over 50 years. We look forward to showing you what we have in store for the future. Management at Sierra Nut House.

Their last day open will be on Jan. 19.