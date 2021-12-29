This robot is a server at a Clovis IHOP

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robot is waiting tables at an IHOP in Clovis, helping reduce the workload for the restaurant’s human staff members.

The robot, colored in IHOP blue and white, takes food and drinks to customers at the IHOP at Sierra Vista Mall. Manager Maria Cantoriano says the robot helps keep the business running while they work to hire 15 more people.

“[The staff] like it,” said Cantoriano “It does really help because sometimes when they’re really really busy and they’re trying to get all the food out at one time sometimes it does need a couple of extra hands.”

There is currently a competition to name the robot and entries can be emailed to ihoprobot@gmail.com. The winner will receive four meals and four drinks free of charge.