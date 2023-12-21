VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Visalia on Saturday and it will include the brand’s signature Chipotlane.

Chipotlane is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new restaurant marks the second location in Visalia and the first with a Chipotlane. It will open on Dec. 23.

The new location will be at 248 Plaza Dr, Visalia, CA. The store will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle officials say that Visalia residents can try the fan-favorite Carne Asada, which is available for a limited time.

Chipotle officials say the new location is currently hiring and more information can be found on Chipotle’s website.