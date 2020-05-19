This prototype could help curb COVID-19 spread among local medical staff

FRESNO, California (KGPE) A specially-designed plastic box to cover hospital patients could be a game-changer as local medical professionals battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Athira Nair is a Pediatric Cardiologist at CRMC. Nair said she first saw something similar being used in Taiwan and wanted to try it out here in Fresno.

She called her next-door neighbor Jay Russel, who came up with a prototype for her to use during her practice. According to Russel, the first one seemed promising so he continued to make more.

“So I made a second box, and a third box, and a fourth box, and a fifth box and by the time we were done making boxes our prototype failed because the glue wasn’t the right glue,” said Russel.

Doctor Nair said she bought all of the material herself and after finding the correct glue to use on the plastic they successfully made four plastic boxes to be used by medical professionals.

According to Nair, this box gives an extra set of protection for medical professionals and the patient to ensure airborne particles don’t spread throughout the room.

“I got to make sure that I am not cross-infecting babies and I am a pediatric cardiologist so I see babies most of the time,” said Nair. “So, I would say something like this along with many of the other things that we have done like masks and making PPE’s for healthcare workers.”

Nair said this box also gives a sense of relief knowing they are doing what they can to stay safe and also keep patients safe during essential care practices like CPR or intubation.

“An intubation is where you have a tube in your airway and it goes into your airway and we ventilate or use an air machine to breathe for you and that procedure is a very aerosolizing procedure,” said Nair.

Nair said the boxes cost between $120 and $140 to make, and if the need is there Russel said he will help in any way he can.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.