MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera Police Department thanks the Madera community for their generosity in the “A Star of Hope” program.

This program was produced by the Madera Police Department, Central Valley Community Bank and Community Action Partnership of Madera County partnered to bring Christmas to local Madera children in need.

City of Madera Police Department

The Madera Police Department says they are dedicated to family and the community. With the partnerships they have, they strive to improve the livability of the residents in the Madera community.

Madera Police say they plan to continue and expand “A Star of Hope” for years to come, as the program is a great example of how they can all come together to do great things.